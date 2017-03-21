Lafayette chosen as a Spring Break destination for grownups

KLFY Newsroom Published:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) TripAdvisor has included Lafayette, La. as one of 20 destinations designated as best Spring Break trips for adults avoiding the college scene.

The list was hand-picked by TripAdvisor for people looking for a grown-up spring break featuring spas, golf courses and what they describe as a low-key vibe.

TripAdvisor described Lafayette as “The Heart of Louisiana’s Cajun and Creole Country, where bold art and big flavors are a nod to the city’s creative spirit.”

Mayor-President Joel Robideaux says, recognition by national organizations like TripAdvisor rewards us for our efforts and reinforces how important it is to continue the development and promotion of Lafayette as a cultural destination.

“Come on down and pass a goodtime Cher.”

 

