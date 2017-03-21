Man accused of shooting, killing EBRSO deputy dies in hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) The man accused of killing a deputy has died after being wounded during the officer-involved shooting Saturday, March 18.

The incident happened at roughly 11 p.m. Saturday evening at Classic Cuts salon on O’Neal Lane. Sgt. Shawn Anderson with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office was shot and killed in the incident.

Brandon Wiley, 30, was shot during the incident and was transported to a local hospital.

According to Louisiana State Police, Wiley died Tuesday, March 21 from his injuries.

This is the second fatal deputy-involved shooting in less than a year for EBRSO.

Sgt. Anderson had been with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office for nearly 18 years. He began working at the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office in May of 1999. He served in various divisions including Parish Prison, Narcotics, K-9, Emergency Services Unit, Maritime Response Team and SWAT. Sgt. Anderson also served in Uniform Patrol at Burbank, Scotlandville and most recently Kleinpeter substation.

Sgt. Anderson was presented the Life Saving Award in 2010 for saving the life of a woman on Old Mississippi River bridge. He was also recognized in 2014 for serving more than sixty high risk warrants in 2013 as a part of SWAT with no injuries or shots fired.

One year ago, Sgt. Anderson was recognized for bringing a life into the world. Anderson and two other deputies were flagged down by a pregnant woman and her husband on the way to the hospital March 19, 2016.

This blow to the tight-knit family of law enforcement comes as they’re still recovering from the 2016 loss of another deputy and two Baton Rouge police officers.