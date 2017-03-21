New Iberia man charged for stealing woman’s prescription, computer

ROANOKE, La. (KLFY) – Authorities in Jefferson Davis Parish have arrested a New Iberia man for stealing a woman’s prescription drugs and computer last month.

Deputies took a report from the victim in Roanoke, La. on February 26, 2017.

The victim was riding in a vehicle with Daniel Stroder II, 28, and stopped a truck stop.

Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey said when the victim returned to the vehicle Stroder drove away with her Lexapro prescription and Mac Mini computer.

The items were valued at $909. A warrant was issued for Stroder and he was arrested this morning on the charge of theft.

He is currently being held in the parish jail without bond.