Opelousas Housing Authority building 45 homes for low-income families living in public housing

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The Opelousas Housing Authority plans to address a desperate need for affordable housing by building 40-45 new homes for low-income families within the next few years.

The Housing Authoritiy acquired property on Statesman Street and now the agency has put together a nonprofit to offer home ownership to tenants living in public housing.

Officials say a mandate will soon kick in causing the flat rent for people with a 120 percent income level to go up to market rate.

The pedestrian friendly development will feature homes with two car garages.

Wednesday night, public housing tenants can attend a meeting about home ownership.

“PITRE: “Tomorrow night, we’ll have the banks present. We’ll also have LHC, Louisiana Housing Corporation. We’ll have some other folks like Ms. Harmon available to talk about the importance of buying a home, talk about how to get a free downpayment, how to get a government certificate for a tax credit if you buy a home.”

The meeting will take place at 6:00 p.m. at the Opelousas Housing Authority.