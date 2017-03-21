Spring clean with proper disposal of old household goods

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – It’s officially spring and millions of Americans are clearing out the old to bring in the new. It’s what’s known as spring cleaning. Carris LeBlanc of Lafayette says clearing out his back yard is long overdue. LeBlanc admits he has more stuff than he would like to have. “It’s stuck in my backyard and I don’t have any transportation to bring it way into Carencro; and you got to pay,” adds LeBlanc.

LeBlanc is trying to figure out the best way to get rid-of stuff he’s been hoarding for way too long. He says he has tires, a broken grill and a few other non-essentials. “Like this ladder I don’t know who that belongs too. It’s taking up more space and I don’t know where to bring it at. The trash man isn’t going to pick it up,” notes LeBlanc.

Bess Foret of the Lafayette Consolidated Department of Public Works says household hazardous waste products are hard to dispose of. Foret says hazardous products are best cleared-out when a city holds a hazardous waste collection event. “If you got old base paint, pesticides, pool chemicals and things you used around your house, that’s really a poison. Unfortunately you are going to have to try to store that,” says Foret.

Foret says Lafayette consolidated will collect old household debris on Saturday, April 1 at the Robicheaux Center and Brown Park from 8am to 12pm. “Like if you have old lumber or construction debris or just like maybe your kids have grown up and their swing set; you don’t need it anymore,” says Foret.

Foret says Republic Waste Services will help by providing trucks and AmeriCorps will send volunteers to help with on-site heavy lifting.