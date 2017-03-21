St. Martin Parish deputies investigating early morning shooting in Breaux Bridge; 2 suspects in critical condition

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) – St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a reported shooting that happened early this morning.

Deputies responded to the scene around 3:00 a.m. at a residence in the 1000 block of Auguillard Road in Breaux Bridge.

Investigators say one of the suspects rang the doorbell of the home and when the homeowner answered a second suspect appeared armed with a firearm.

Major Ginny Higgins says the homeowner subsequently shot both suspects and one of them fled the scene in a vehicle immediately.

Deputies were able to apprehend the suspect a short time later following a traffic stop on Latiolais Road.

Higgins says both suspects were transported to a local hospital, where they are listed in critical condition.

Investigators learned that both suspects are also wanted in connection to an armed robbery and shooting that occurred in Baton Rouge late Monday night.

The investigation remains ongoing.