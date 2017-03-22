2 in custody, 1 suspect sought in Boxie Road shooting

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – After receiving conflicting reports from those involved, deputies have pieced together the events that led to three men being shot in St. Landry Parish last week.

The three men were treated at a Lafayette hospital after they were shot around 9 p.m. on March 13, 2017.

Detectives said Kendel Green 21, of Broussard, Joseph Malbrue, 19, of Youngsville, and an unknown man entered the home of Frederick Carmouche, Jr. and attacked him.

Authorities said the attack was provoked because Carmouche warned Malbrue to tell Malbrue’s uncle, Eugene Boxie, Jr. to stop dealing drugs near Carmouche’s home.

Malbrue allegedly hit Carmouche with the gun and shot him in the leg. The two then fought over the gun. Malbrue was then shot by his own gun and fell to the floor.

Authorities said Green then shot Carmouche several times upon seeing the struggle. Malbrue then shot Green while Malbrue and Carmouche were fighting for the gun.

The three suspects then ran from the house. Carmouche was shot six times and Green and Malbrue were each shot one time.

Green called 911 saying he was shot but left the scene before deputies arrived. After going over statements and gathering evidence from the scene, detectives obtained warrants for Kendel Green and Joseph Malbrue for the shooting.

Green was arrested on March 20, 2017, by the Lafayette Police Department for attempted first-degree murder and aggravated second-degree battery.

Malbrue’s uncle, Eugene Boxie, Jr., 31, of Carencro was arrested by St. Landry Parish narcotics agents on four counts of distribution of schedule II drugs and distribution of schedule I drugs.

More arrests are expected in this case. Deputies are still searching for Joseph Malbrue.

Anyone with information about Malbrue’s whereabouts is asked to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 337-948-8477.