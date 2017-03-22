2nd annual Kevin Faulk Rock, Paper, Scissors Tournament set for this Saturday

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The 2nd annual Kevin Faulk Rock, Paper, Scissors Tournament is going down this Sautrday night inside of Bourgeois Hall behind Lamson Park.

The tournament runs from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and will feature more than 15 former pro athletes.

This is a free event, but donations are encouraged.

There will be a celebrity autograph session and a live and silent auction.

All ages are welcome to compete in the event.

All proceeds will go to the Kevin Faulk Foundation.

Shirts will also be on sale for $20 a piece, but there are a limited number.