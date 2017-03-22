Acadiana Career Expo brings job opportunities to Acadiana residents



Lafayette,LA(KLFY) Acadiana Career Expo has not been going on for many years, but word has gotten around quickly.

This is the second year for the expo. Because of last years success, and this years turnout, there will be plans to have two more of these career expos before 2018.

Cumulus Media is doing what they can to bring stable jobs back to Acadiana residents.

Last year the expo welcomed 2,000 job seekers. Out of that, 400 were hired later on, and 150 people were hired on the spot.

“This actually brings hope for the community,” says Jerold Jackson, the Program Director for Cumulus stations Q95 and Magic 104.7. “Over 50% of the people ages 18-34 are underemployment or using two part time jobs to make ends meet”, says Jackson. “They need a career where they can actually feed their family. This is what makes the difference.”

The expo featured 20 career options for job seekers to chose from.

Many of these job seekers were laid off from the oil field or looking for a more stable career outside of their current industry.

“Been working in the oil field for 3 years, things kind of slowed down,” says Mervin Nero SR.”so I’m here.”

Some of the businesses featured included Cox Communications, Oil Center Research, Arc of Acadiana, Liberty Tax Service, The US Army Battalion, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and more.

One of the new features this year is an area where job seekers can sit down and fill out applications.