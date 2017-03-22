‘Baby Buttons’: Widow gives birth to son of slain Baton Rouge officer

The Associated Press Published:
Dechia Gerald with newborn son, Falyn (Photo Courtesy: WAFB)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – The widow of an officer killed in an ambush last summer in Baton Rouge has given birth to their son.

WAFB-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2o5kQ1q ) that Dechia (DESH-uh) Gerald wears her husband’s wedding ring on a necklace. She says that when she held their baby for the first time Tuesday, he held tight to that ring.

Matthew Gerald was one of two officers killed in the ambush. Other officers called him “Buttons,” and little Falyn Matthew Gerald is already being called “Baby Buttons.”

Dechia Gerald said in September that she believed she conceived just five days before the July 17 ambush by 29-year-old Gavin Long. She says, “every emotion you could imagine comes at one time, all at once, but it’s very exciting.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s