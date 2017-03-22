Breaux Bridge man wanted for outstanding warrants

(The Daily Advertiser) – The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a Breaux Bridge man who is being sought on outstanding warrants of violation of a protective order and stalking.

According to a release from the SMPSO, Andrew John Karcz III, 51, of Breaux Bridge, is being sought on three counts of violation of a protective order and one count of stalking.

Karcz was last known to be residing at the 2700 block of Main Highway in Breaux Bridge.

Anyone with information regarding Karcz’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the SMPSO at 337-394-3071.