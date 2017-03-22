Gov. Edwards orders flags at half-staff in honor Baton Rouge deputy killed in the line of duty

The following is a news release from the Louisiana Governor’s Office: 

BATON ROUGE — Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered the flags of the United States and the State of Louisiana to be flown at half-staff over the State Capitol and all public buildings until sunset on Thursday, March 23, 2017 in honor of Sgt. Shawn Anderson.

An 18-year veteran deputy with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), Sgt. Anderson died in the line of duty on March 18, 2017.

After serving in the United States Army, Sgt. Anderson joined the EBRSO in 1999. As a deputy, he worked in multiple divisions, including narcotics, emergency services unit, maritime response team and became a master handler and trainer in the canine division.

“Sgt. Anderson was a cop’s cop who committed his life to serving the people of Louisiana and fighting to make our communities safer. There wasn’t a challenge that Sgt. Anderson wouldn’t confront. Over his many years of public service, he saved lives and changed the lives of many in the East Baton Rouge community,” said Gov. Edwards. “Donna and I continue prayer for his family, as well as his follow officers, who are mourning his death and celebrating the life he lived.”

