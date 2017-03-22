Local law enforcement agencies to attend BR deputy’s funeral

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – Funeral Services will be held Thursday for the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s deputy who was killed in the line of duty over the weekend. The EBR sheriff’s office reports that Sgt Shawn Anderson, 43 was shot while investigating a rape case at a barber shop. The suspect was also shot and died Tuesday.

Duson Chief of Police Kip Judice has 34 years in law enforcement. Chief Judice is sending an officer. Judice says he wants to ensure the Baton Rouge community knows it doesn’t stand alone. “Why send an officer? Why pay that fuel? Why send him over there 70 miles away to pay respect? Because it’s worth it. A man has given his life,” adds Judice.

The chief says solidarity is shown by uniting together during the good and the bad. Plus, attending the funeral gives officers a chance to mourn one of their own killed doing the same thing they work to do every day. “Sunset is smaller than me and lost and officer 2 years ago. I don’t let a day go by that I don’t tell these guys to please be safe and thank you for your service,” says the chief.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s office prepares to head to Baton Rouge as well. Sheriff Mark Garber anticipates sending seven officers with possibly others going on their own. “I’ve known officers in my past career that I met in training and bonded with and they subsequently got killed in the line of duty. There is a closer bond than you might expect; even though there is some distance between us and East Baton Rouge Parish.

Each deputy will wear their Class A uniform and ready to stand in formation. “The greatest sacrifice anyone can make is giving their life for their fellow man; and that is what Sgt. Anderson did,” adds Garber.

“We need to be supportive of his family, his agency and his community. They’re all hurting as well,” explains Judice. On Thursday funeral services will be at the Healing Place Church on Highland Road in Baton Rouge.

The sheriff’s office confirms that visitation will be from 8:00am until 12 noon. Funeral services will follow at 12:30pm.