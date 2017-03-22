Police arrest Opelousas man wanted for Ville Platte burglaries

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – An Opelousas man who was wanted in connection with four burglaries at Ville Platte businesses last week has been arrested, police say.

Police Cheif Neal Lartigue said in a news release that officers were tipped off around 6 p.m. on March 21, 2017, that Abraham Chambers, 48, was at a home in the 600 block of North Dossman Street.

Officers responded to the residence and arrested Chambers without incident.

Chambers was charged with one count of criminal damage to property, one count of simple burglary and theft. His bond was set at $45,000.

Detectives are still investigating burglary cases that Chambers is a suspected in that occurred between March 15-18, 2017.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Ville Platte Police Department at 337-363-1313. All callers will remain anonymous.