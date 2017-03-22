Police arrest Opelousas man wanted for Ville Platte burglaries

By Published: Updated:
Abraham Chambers is wanted by the Ville Platte Police Department for allegedly burglarizing several businesses (Photo Courtesy: Ville Platte Police Department)

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) –  An Opelousas man who was wanted in connection with four burglaries at Ville Platte businesses last week has been arrested, police say.

Police Cheif Neal Lartigue said in a news release that officers were tipped off around 6 p.m. on March 21, 2017, that Abraham Chambers, 48, was at a home in the 600 block of North Dossman Street.

Officers responded to the residence and arrested Chambers without incident.

Chambers was charged with one count of criminal damage to property, one count of simple burglary and theft. His bond was set at $45,000.

Detectives are still investigating burglary cases that Chambers is a suspected in that occurred between March 15-18, 2017.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Ville Platte Police Department at 337-363-1313. All callers will remain anonymous.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s