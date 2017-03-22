Police shoot armed man inside U.K. parliament grounds

LONDON (CBS News) – Britain’s session of Parliament was suspended Wednesday and the chamber locked down after gunshots were heard outside the building and an unknown number of people were wounded.

London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed they were responding to a “firearms incident” on Westminster Bridge, just outside the Palaces of Westminster, which is the home of the parliament.

There were unconfirmed reports that as many as six people had been shot or otherwise wounded on Westminster Bridge, which is just outside parliament.

A medivac helicopter landed in the area as police cordoned off the streets surrounding the British Parliament.

One witness told CBS News partner network Sky News that he saw a man who appeared to be carrying a knife or small firearm walking toward police officers inside the grounds of the Parliament campus.

According to a member of parliament who addressed the chamber during the lock-down, at least one police officer was stabbed inside the gates of the compound and the “alleged assailant was shot by armed police.”

