2 people & 1 K-9 officer killed in overnight shooting in Crowley; 1 officer seriously injured

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – Two people and one K-9 officer were killed in a shooting overnight, while one officer was seriously injured.

Officers responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Josey Street in reference to reports of a man shooting a woman.

Master Trooper Brooks David says the suspect shot and killed a K-9 dog before he was fatally shot by police.

Another officer was taken to an area hospital, where they are currently listed in stable but guarded condition.

“We don’t know exactly what it is right now. Our detectives are speaking with Crowley Police Department officers that arrived on scene. They’re going to speak with the witnesses that were around the area or might have seen something. They’re going to put that case together and forward with it to the District Attorney’s Office for review. It’s going to take a while to get this case together, so we’ll see where it leads us.” said Master Trooper David.

News 10 will continue to follow this developing story and provide updates as new information becomes available.

Crowley Fatal Overnight Shooting (Photos) View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo Credit: Elwood Shields, KLFY) (Photo Credit: Elwood Shields, KLFY) (Photo Credit: Elwood Shields, KLFY) (Photo Credit: Elwood Shields, KLFY)

