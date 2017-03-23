2 victims, shooter identified in Crowley shooting

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – Police have identified the two women and the man who killed them and a K-9 officer overnight in Crowley.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Josey Drive around 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

Upon arrival, the officers discovered Katina Stevens, 41, had been shot to death.

As police confronted the suspect, Don Johnson, 27, he shot and killed K-9 Officer Roscoe and wounded Officer Tate Thibodeaux.

Officer Thibodeaux is currently recovering at home after being released from a local hospital and is in good spirits, according to Police Chief Jimmy Broussard.

Another woman, Courtney Hoage was also found shot to death at home on Oak Street, which about two miles away from the crime scene on Josey Drive.

Crowley Police are investigating the deaths of Stevens and Hoage. State Police are investigating Johnson’s death because it is the result of an officer-involved shooting.

