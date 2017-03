Related Coverage 2 in custody, 1 suspect sought in Boxie Road shooting

ST. LANDRY PARISH (KLFY) – The second suspect wanted in connection to the shooting on Boxie Road has been arrested.

Major Eddie Thibodeaux says Joseph Malbrue, 19, of Youngsville turned himself into police on Wednesday just before midnight.

Malbrue was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail and faces an attempted 1st degree murder and aggravated 2nd degree battery charge.

Bond has been set at $165,000.