The Original Cajun Claws (View Menu)
Items featured on Acadiana Eats:
- Crawfish Nachos
- Boiled Crawfish
Address: 1928 Charity St, Abbeville, LA 70510
Hours of Operation: Tuesday – Saturday, 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Acadiana Eats – The Original Cajun Claws (Photos)
Acadiana Eats – The Original Cajun Claws (Photos) x
Latest Galleries
-
Crowley Fatal Overnight Shooting (Photos)
-
Crowley Fatal Overnight Shooting (Photos)
-
Acadiana Eats: The St. John Restuarant (Photos)
-
Acadiana Eats: Crystal Weddings’ King Cakes (Photos)
-
Acadiana Eats: Dark Roux (Photos)
-
I-10 Fatal Crash (Photos)
-
Acadiana Eats – Veronica’s Cafe (Photos)
-
Acadiana Eats – Veronica’s Cafe (Photos)
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Iranian baby with heart defect admitted to Oregon hospital
What great grub spot should Gerald visit next? Tell him your ideas and follow all of his food adventures on Instagram!