Crowley Police searching for 2 persons of interest after drive-by shooting

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – Police are searching for two persons of interest after a drive-by shooting early this evening, according to Police Chief Jimmy Broussard.

Broussard clarified to News 10 that earlier officers had received incorrect reports that one person was injured. He confirmed there were no injuries in the drive-by shooting.

Gunfire was exchanged between a vehicle and someone on the street around 5:20 p.m. on West Hutchinson Avenue near the K & L Grocery convenience store.

Police do not have any suspects at this time.