Crowley Police searching for 2 persons of interest after drive-by shooting

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – Police are searching for two persons of interest after a drive-by shooting early this evening, according to Police Chief Jimmy Broussard.

Broussard clarified to News 10 that earlier officers had received incorrect reports that one person was injured. He confirmed there were no injuries in the drive-by shooting.

Gunfire was exchanged between a vehicle and someone on the street around 5:20 p.m. on West Hutchinson Avenue near the K & L Grocery convenience store.

Police do not have any suspects at this time.

Photo Credit: Dalfred Jones/KLFY

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s