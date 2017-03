CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – A prayer service will be held at 6 p.m. tonight in front of the Crowley Police Department in honor of the two women and K-9 officer who were killed in an overnight shooting.

A Crowley police officer was also injured in the shooting.

The prayer service will be led by Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard, Crowley Fire Department officials, and City officials.