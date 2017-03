(The Daily Advertiser) -Troubled quarterback Johnny Manziel may have a new home in New Orleans.

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport tweeted Thursday that Saints coach Sean Payton has an interest in the former Heisman Trophy winner and Cleveland Browns first-round pick.

FA QB Johnny Manziel has kept a low-profile as he trains for a return. #Saints coach Sean Payton appears to have taken an interest in him. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 23, 2017

Rapoport also tweeted that Payton’s interest isn’t new. The Saints coach has reportedly met with the quarterback recently.

Sources: #Saints coach Sean Payton & Johnny Manziel were spotted together Super Bowl week, at breakfast. They discussed a return to football — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 23, 2017

Fear not Saints fans, Drew Brees is not getting replaced by Manziel.

Manziel would be brought in as a backup to Brees.

The #Saints still need a backup QB. Payton could make the most of Manziel’s talent. Drew Brees would be a perfect mentor. A lot makes sense. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 23, 2017