Sisters mourn the loss of their mother killed in Crowley homicide

CROWLEY, La (KLFY) – Sisters, Kendricka and Kandayshia Stevens, are questioning why the ex-boyfriend of their mother, Katina Stevens, would want to kill her.

“I just want to know why he did it,” said Kandayshia.

The sisters say they were unaware of any problems between the two.

“I really don’t know what made him do it,” said Kendricka.

After learning of their mother’s death, the sister’s are feeling devastated and just long for closure.

“Very hurt, lost, she’s all we had left,” said Kendricka. “Lost, really confused, don’t know what happened. No answers,” added Kandayshia.

The sisters say what they’ll remember most about their mother is her bubbly personality.

“She was outgoing and silly,” said Kendricka. “She was a mama to everybody. Everybody knows her as ‘Mama Tina’. She take care of everybody,” explained Kandayshia. “..would babysit all the neighborhood kids, she always had a house full,” added Kendricka.

Including her grandchildren, whom they say she cherished most.

“She loved her grandbabies, long as we take care of them I know she’s going to be happy,” said Kendricka.

The family is remaining hopeful that the truth will soon come out as the investigation continues.