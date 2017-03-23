Spring is in the air, and so is pollen..

Lafayette,LA(KLFY) With beautiful spring like conditions, it’s hard to not be outdoors.

For those with allergies, it’s a different story.

Dr. Andrew Collins from the Allergy Asthma Immunology Center of Southwest Louisiana says the next handful of months will be a problem for patients with bad tree pollen allergies or grass allergies.

Peak seasons for seasonal allergies usually start around this time of the year into the summer.

Dr. Collins says our mild winter gave us a head start to the spring time allergy season.

The type of pollen you see varies with seasons.

Dr. Collins suggests that people with grass pollen allergic in the summer should start their daily allergy medication now.

“For people that are already having trouble with tree pollen, just staying on their prescribed medications.”

The reason you’ll need a car wash every other day is because of pine tree pollen.

Some allergy symptoms include nasal congestion, runny nose, watery itchy eyes,and even headaches.

Allergists suggest limiting outdoor time, or taking medication daily.

if symptoms worsen then its time to see a doctor.

leaving windows up and running the ac can help limit pollen from getting inside your car or home.

pets can also drag pollen inside so wiping them down can help you in the long run.

“Keeping the pets out of the bedroom and especially out of the bed, otherwise you’re sleeping next to that allergen all night,” says Dr. Collins.