UPDATE: Officer wounded in Crowley shooting released from hospital

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – An overnight shooting in Crowley leaves three people dead, including the suspect; an officer shot and a police dog killed as well.

Around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday night, Crowley police responded to a shooting on Josey Drive.

When they arrived, officers found that a male suspect had shot and killed a female victim.

As police confronted the suspect, the suspect shot and killed a police dog and wounded the officer.

That officer has since been treated and released from a local hospital and is back home.

Police tell News 10 there was another shooting Wednesday night on Oak Street, which is about 2 miles from Josey.

Investigators believe the female victim on Oak Street is an acquaintance of the suspect, so he is also the suspect in the Oak Street homicide.

Crowley police are investigating the homicide on Oak Street, but the officer involved shooting on Josey has been turned over to state police.

Master Trooper Brooks David tells News 10 the motive isn’t clear as of now.

