WATCH LIVE: Funeral services for fallen Baton Rouge deputy

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Funeral services are scheduled Thursday for East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputy Shawn Anderson, who was killed in the line of duty while investigating a rape case Saturday.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks tells The Advocate (http://bit.ly/2nkhsTj ) visitation will be from 8 a.m. to noon, followed by services at 12:30 p.m. at Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge.

Afterward, a processional will go from the church to a sheriff’s office substation on Airline Highway. Private burial services will follow.

The 43-year-old Anderson was conducting an investigation with another deputy at a strip mall when the shooting occurred.

