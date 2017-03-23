WATCH LIVE: Funeral services for fallen Baton Rouge deputy

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:

App Users – Tap Here To Watch Live

LiveStream Video Courtesy WAFB

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Funeral services are scheduled Thursday for East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputy Shawn Anderson, who was killed in the line of duty while investigating a rape case Saturday.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks tells The Advocate (http://bit.ly/2nkhsTj ) visitation will be from 8 a.m. to noon, followed by services at 12:30 p.m. at Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge.

Afterward, a processional will go from the church to a sheriff’s office substation on Airline Highway. Private burial services will follow.

The 43-year-old Anderson was conducting an investigation with another deputy at a strip mall when the shooting occurred.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s