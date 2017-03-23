Youngsville man faces attempted manslaughter charge after early morning argument lead to shooting

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – One man is in custody after police say an argument with the victim lead to a shots being fired early this morning.

Officers responded to the scene at approximately 1:40 a.m. in the 100 block of Equine Circle in Youngsville.

Chief Rickey Boudreaux tells News 10 the suspect – identified as Joshua Addie, 32 – and the victim had been drinking when an argument occurred between them.

The victim reportedly left Addie’s residence, but was called to return and finish the dispute.

Boudreaux says when the victim returned, Addie fired a shot into the ground in an attempt to scare the victim and the victim struck Addie in return.

The victim got into their vehicle and attempted to leave, but Addies allegedly fired two more rounds into the vehicle, which nearly struck the victim.

Addie was taken into custody a short time after at his residence and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on an attempted manslaughter charge.

The investigation remains ongoing.