1 arrested, 1 sought in Crowley drive-by shooting

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – Crowley Police have made an arrest in yesterday’s drive-by shooting in the 1500 block of West Hutchinson Avenue and have issued a warrant for a second suspect.

Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said Malcom Thomas, 30, was arrested Thursday evening, stemming from an incident at a local grocery store.

Thomas was charged with convicted felon in possession of a firearm and booked into the Acadia Parish jail on a $20,000 bond.

A warrant has been issued for S’ven Rochon, of Crowley, in connection with the same incident. Rochon is wanted on two counts of attempted first-degree homicide, with a $500,000 bond.

Broussard said Rochon is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees Rochon is asked to call Crowley Police immediately at (337) 783-1234 or dial 911.