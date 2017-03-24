1 arrested, 1 sought in Crowley drive-by shooting

By Published: Updated:
Malcom Thomas (left) has been arrested and S’ven Rochon (right) is wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting in Crowley on March 23, 2017. (Photos Courtesy: Crowley Police Department)

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – Crowley Police have made an arrest in yesterday’s drive-by shooting in the 1500 block of West Hutchinson Avenue and have issued a warrant for a second suspect.

Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said Malcom Thomas, 30, was arrested Thursday evening, stemming from an incident at a local grocery store.

Thomas was charged with convicted felon in possession of a firearm and booked into the Acadia Parish jail on a $20,000 bond.

A warrant has been issued for S’ven Rochon, of Crowley, in connection with the same incident. Rochon is wanted on two counts of attempted first-degree homicide, with a $500,000 bond.

Broussard said Rochon is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees Rochon is asked to call Crowley Police immediately at  (337) 783-1234 or dial 911.

 

 

