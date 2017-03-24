Acadiana Flood Long Term Recovery Coalition holding conference this morning in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A group of organizations that make up the Acadiana Flood Long Term Recovery Coalition are gathering for a conference on the continuing flood recovery efforts in Acadiana.

Residents are invited to join the Diocese of Lafayette, Our Savior’s Church, Love Acadiana, The Red Cross and Lafayette Consolidated Government at Lafayette City Hall for the conference at 10:00 a.m. Friday.

Coalition members will also announce details on a project aimed at restoring hundreds of flood-damaged homes in Acadiana through the “Eight Days of Hope” program.

The conference will also provide residents still recovering from the flood with information on how to apply for that program.