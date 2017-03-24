Crowley Police Chief recalls life, service of fallen K-9 officer

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – As sworn officers of the law, each day they put on their uniforms, there’s a possibility they may not return home.

On Wednesday night, K-9 officer Roscoe made the ultimate sacrifice.

Roger Abshire, CEO U.S. K-9 Unlimited, and a commissioned officer with the Kaplan Police Department has trained K-9 officers for several years. He says what’s almost as equally important as the training, is the selection of each dog.

Abshire says, “We test hundreds of dogs to select maybe up to ten dogs that actually have the characteristics that are needed to make a police dog.”

One dog that made the cut, was Roscoe.

“Whenever a police department is able to have a K-9, they’re of invaluable service and they’re multitasking,” said Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard.

Multitasking in ways such as finding narcotics and locating dangerous suspects; which is exactly what Roscoe did, fearlessly going ahead of his partner into danger.

The chief recalls his meeting yesterday with Officer Tate Thibodeaux.

“I brought him some Rosco’s collars and his leash and of course it became emotional for the both of us. He looked at me he said ‘Chief, he saved my life.’ So yes I can emphatically say that Roscoe saved Officer Thibodeaux”

Chief Broussard says once Officer Tate is well enough, Tate will set the date for K-9 Officer Roscoe’s memorial service.