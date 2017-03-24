Faith-based organization wants to help 300 Lafayette families affected by the flood

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A group of organizations that make up the Acadiana Flood Long Term Recovery Coalition gathered for a conference on the continuing flood recovery efforts in Acadiana.

Residents joined the Diocese of Lafayette, Our Savior’s Church, Love Acadiana, The Red Cross and Lafayette Consolidated Government at Lafayette City Hall for the conference at 10:00 a.m. Friday.

It’s been almost eight months since the historic flood and many are still recovering, but this summer in just eight short day hundreds of families lives will be changed with the help of an organization.

Applause filled the room as Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux made the announcement.

In June, Eight Days of Hope, a faith-based organization for disaster relief out of Mississippi, will be heading to Lafayette.

“From June 4th to June 11th we’ll be here for eight days. Our hope and goal is to help 300 families rebuild their homes for free,” said Founder Steven Tybor.

Tybor said he is amazed at the strength of Acadiana.

“What I love about what’s happening here in Lafayette is that people want to help people so many different churches, so many different denominations. We set aside our petty differences that we sometimes have as people and we come together to be the hands and feet of Jesus. This is what Eights Days of Hope is about, this is what Lafayette is about.”

In just eight days around three thousand volunteers will help 300 families, all because one person spoke up, Youngsville Resident Bryan Rhinehart.

“The entire time I was like please we need help here in Lafayette,” said Rhinehart.

Rhinehart experienced the flood first hand.

“Our entire neighborhood, out of about 30 homes on our street, 28 flooded and still have neighbors that aren’t in so this is very personal for us.”

He wants to make sure these families aren’t forgotten.

“To have this many people come in, take over the Cajundome, take over our city, and bring awareness to the fact that these people are still out there. This allows us to bring those back up to the surface and say hey do this together,” said Rhinehart.

The group set a half million dollar goal for the project.

This includes lodging, travel expenses, food for volunteers, and supplies and tools for rebuilding homes.

Friday Lafayette Bishop Douglas Deshotel donated $250,000.00 on behalf of the Diocese to help start the effort.

“Asking the community to step up and match what we plan to initially give the Eight days of Hope project. So I’m committing from the Diocese of Lafayette from our flood recovery fund $250, 000.00,” said Bishop Deshotel.

If you would like to donate or sign up to volunteer log on to http://eightdaysofhope.com/

You can also mail donations. That address can be found on the same website.

If you would like to be on the list for assistance dial 232-HELP.