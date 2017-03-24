Jury begins deliberations in Marksville officer Derrick Stafford’s murder trial

Closing arguments in the Derrick Stafford murder trial in Marksville have ended and the jury is now deliberating the case.

Both sides rested their cases Friday.

The big question that was on everyone’s minds over past few days for the testimony phase was whether Derrick Stafford would take the stand and he did just that Friday morning. Stafford was the first witness the defense called to testify.

You could tell the shock from the audience as he took the stand because certainly the defense has kept it a secret so far.

Stafford’s defense team chose to focus on the 33-year-old’s upbringing, including his family’s military background, his relationship with his wife and three kids, and his 400 plus hours of police training.

Stafford became emotional on the stand, saying he was trained to stop a threat and not to kill.

During cross-examination, the prosecution wanted to dive right into his actions on November 3, 2015, alluding to the fact that there wasn’t a real threat to officers and that none of the officers tried to check on Few or Mardis after shots were fired.

Stafford did get emotional on the stand Friday after the prosecution showed him pictures of Jeremy Mardis’ body. He says he has never seen the body camera video of that night and even broke down on the stand after seeing those pictures, saying he feels like “sh*t” and that no child should have to go through something like that.

We will continue to update this story throughout the remainder of the day.

