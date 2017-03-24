Jury finds Marksville officer Derrick Stafford guilty of manslaughter in 6-year-old’s death

MARKSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – A jury has found Derrick Stafford guilty of manslaughter in the death of 6-year-old autistic boy and guilty of attempted manslaughter for wounding the boy’s father, The Associated Press reports.

Stafford was indicted on charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. He will be sentenced on March 31, 2017.

Stafford and another deputy city marshal, Norris Greenhouse Jr., opened fire on a car, killing Jeremy Mardis and critically wounding his father, Chris Few, after a car chase in Marksville on Nov. 3, 2015.

Video from a responding Marksville police officer’s body camera showed Few, had his hands raised inside his vehicle while the two deputies fired.

Stafford testified today that he shot at the car because he feared Few was going to back up and hit Greenhouse.

Greenhouse faces a separate trial later this year.

