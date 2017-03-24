LPSS to open Edward J. Sam Accelerated School of Lafayette this July

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Parish School System has announced that it will open a news school this summer.

The Edward J. Sam Accelerated School of Lafayette will open its doors in July.

Officials say the school was established to meet the growing needs of students who would benefit from a non-traditional school setting.

It will service students in grades 7 through 12 year-round who are between the ages of 15 and 21 and plan to graduate with a high school diploma.

The school will also offer students the opportunity to earn industry-based credentials as well as dual enrollment credits.

In addition, the new school will offer flexible instructional time, small class sizes, an onsite child development center for students who are parenting, and counseling and support for emotional and social issues.

The school will be located at the W.D. and Mary Baker Smith Career Center campus.

Principal Jody Duhon says applications for admission are now being accepted.

Any student or parent interested in learning more about the Edward J. Sam Accelerated School of Lafayette should visit the school system’s website HERE.