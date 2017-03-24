Political experts expect low voter turnout for March election

Opelousas, La. (KLFY) – Political experts are only expecting about a 12 percent voter turnout rate for Saturday’s election.

On the ballot is the Third Circuit Court of Appeals race with candidates Vanessa Anseman, Candyce Perret and Susan Theall vying for the open seat.

Some Acadiana residents will also be voting for the Louisiana House 42nd district seat, with candidates John Stefanski and Jay Suire.

Scott residents will also be voting for their district one city council seat with candidates Preston Benard, Doyle Boudreaux and Brad Duhon.

According to St. Landry Parish Registrar of Voters Cheryl Milburn, only about one percent of registered voters voted in the early election. Milburn said many people probably aren’t aware of an election Saturday.

“Persons I think that came out to early vote where voters that the campaign people were bringing in,” Milburn said.

Lafayette resident Tyler Albrecht was an early voter but said he doesn’t expect a high turnout rate Saturday either.

“I think people may be burnt out with all the presidential politics that just happened,” Albrecht said.

One of the top races is the Court of Appeals seat. However, according to experts, judicial races aren’t highly voted on.

“I’m not saying that the position they are running for is not important, but people themselves don’t really adhere to it,” Milburn said.

“Frankly people oftentimes have problems making a direct connection between a judicial connection and their lives. It’s unclear to most people about what the connection is and why they should care,” Pearson Cross said, UL Lafayette political science professor.

Cross said he expects only chronic voters to vote Saturday.

Despite the expected turnout, voters said they are still optimistic and hope others won’t take their right to vote for granted.

“Before going out to cast your vote make sure you do your due diligence and research your opponents. Make sure you know everything about them and if you do I think you will know who to pick,” Albrecht said.

“I don’t care if your candidate is going to win or not at least let your voice be heard where you can say I had a voice in this even though my person did not win,” Milburn said.