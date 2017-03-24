Resident and pet dog safe after firefighters battle mobile home fire in Broussard

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) – A man and his dog are safe after a fire broke inside their mobile home in Broussard this morning.

Lafayette and Broussard fire crews responded to the scene at 7:27 a.m. in the 200 block of Amite Drive.

The fire was under control in fifteen minutes, but the mobile home did sustain heavy fire damage.

Lafayette Fire Spokesman Alton Trahan says the occupant was asleep in his bedroom when he was awakened by the heat of the fire, which was coming from the rear of his bed.

The resident ran to the kitchen to get water, but the fire grew quickly, so he exited home with his dog and called 911.

The resident was treated on scene for light smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.