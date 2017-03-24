Toughest Monster Truck Tour revs up at the Cajundome beginning tonight

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Toughest Monster Truck Tour is revving up for their first of two performances this weekend at the Cajundome.

It’s the first time the tour makes it way through the Hub City as they bring along several trucks never before seen, as well as the return of the King of the Monster Trucks – Bigfoot – after an absence of more than 20 years.

Other trucks that are along for the ride are Dirt Crew, Heavy Hitter, Snake Bite and the world’s largest ATV Quad Chaos.

Fans will also feel the heat and hear the thunder from the world’s only jet powered Smart Car and the 3-story tall mechanical dinosaur, Megasaursus.

