UPDATE: Woman injured in Lawtell house fire dies

UPDATE (7:45 p.m.): The 59-year-old woman who was severely injured earlier today in a house fire in Lawtell has died, St. Landry Parish District 3 Fire Chief Ray Mendenhall tells News 10.

Her identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

UPDATE: The house fire that caused a woman to be airlifted via helicopter was caused by a child playing with a lighter, according to St. Landry Parish District 3 Fire Chief Ray Mendenhall.

The 59-year-old woman, who was airlifted from the scene, remains in critical condition this evening.

UPDATE: Major Eddie Thibodeaux tells News 10 that 6 people were reported to be in the building when the fire broke.

3 of them are adults and 3 are children.

One of the adults, a 59-year old woman, has been airlifted to a local hospital.

LAWTELL, La. (KLFY) – Fire crews are currently on the scene of a structure fire on Diane Drive in Lawtell.

Few details are available as of now, but officials are reporting that multiple emergency agencies are at the scene and multiple Airmed Units are en route.

News 10 has a crew en route to the scene and will update this developing story as new information becomes available.