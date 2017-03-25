15-year sentence in for Eunice man in exploitation case

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) – A Eunice man was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison for convincing a girl to send him sexually explicit pictures.

According to the release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Adam Shilow, 36, of Eunice, was sentenced on one count of receiving material involving the sexual exploitation of a minor. In addition to his 15 years in prison, Silow was sentenced to 25 years of supervised release and to register as a sex offender.

According to a July 12, 2016 guilty plea, Shilow contacted a 12-year-old girl in October of 2013 using “an internet-based communication application” wherein he portrayed his identity as a juvenile male under his name.

They exchanged sexually explicit pictures in November 2013, according to the release.

The juvenile’s mother notified law enforcement Nov. 15, 2013, after noticing an inappropriate message on the girl’s phone.

Homeland Security Investigations, the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office and the Nassau County of New York Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Myers P. Namie prosecuted the case.