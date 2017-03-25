Campaign signs too close to precinct

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Election Day had gone off without a hitch in Lafayette Parish, according to Clerk of Court Louis Perrett, until KLFY contacted his office with photos of campaign signs too close to one polling site.

Louisiana state voting laws say that campaign signs must be 600 feet away from every ballot box.

The photos sent to us by a viewer who arrived at the Domingue Center on Mudd Avenue found campaign signs “about 200 feet from the front door for appelate court judge candidates Susan Theall and Candyce Perret.”

“Ive been voting all of my adult life and have never seen anything so obviously wrong,’ the viewer said.

KLFY contacted the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court’s Office for comment.

“We have pursued and addressed these complaints,” Clerk of Court Louis Perrett said. “The signs were in fact deemed to close by the poll site commissioner and are being removed as we speak.”

Perrett said a precinct commissioner is in place at every polling site to make sure all voting is a fair and concise process for every voter.

“This is par for the course,” Perrett said. It happens in alot of elections where candidates have campaign workers who are sometimes uninformed.”

Along with Theall and Perret, Vanessa Waguespack Anseman is the third candidate seeking the vacant seat left by Third Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Jimmy Genovese who was elected to the State Supreme Court last November.

Genovese’s former Division B seat covers Acadia, Allen, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes; all three women live in Lafayette.