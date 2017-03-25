Exclusive: SMILE sent 17 to Puerto Rico for $30,000

The non-profit SMILE Community Action Agency spent more than $30,000 for 17 board members and employees to attend a conference in Puerto Rico in December.

A Daily Advertiser investigation found board officers, policy council members, Head Start staff, a parent and a secretary were among those who attended the three-day 2016 National Head Start Parent, Staff and Leadership Training Conference.

They received free air fare, hotel rooms and a per diem for meals. One secretary received $100 in spending money described in records as a babysitting fee.

The previous year, SMILE CAA sent 12 people to the conference in San Diego, California, at a cost of more than $15,000.

Eleven of that group also went to Puerto Rico, travel records obtained by The Advertiser show.

“It’s more or less a vacation. It’s like a paid vacation” for staff, said SMILE CAA board member John Billiot, who attended the 2015 conference in San Diego when he was a policy council member, and a 2016 Community Action Partnership conference in Austin, Texas, as a board member.

Billiot said he thinks the money could be better spent on supplies and needs in local centers, and hiring someone to conduct training locally.

Attorney Marcus Bryant, who was elected board president in January, said federal money is provided for training.

“The federal government allows funding for training and professional development, such as Puerto Rico,” wrote Bryant, who was on both the Puerto Rico and San Diego trips. “This amount represents less than 1 percent of our annual budget.”

Africa Arceneaux, who said she was improperly removed from the board this year, scolded the executive committee and Head Start director, saying they “should be ashamed having spent that much money when it could have gone to house the homeless within the community.”

Programs of the St. Martin, Iberia and Lafayette CAA are primarily funded with federal and state grants. SMILE receives more than $17 million in grants for programs serving the disadvantaged. Among the services they offer are early childhood education through Head Start and Early Head Start; help with transportation to medical and social service appointments; and emergency assistance with rent, food and prescriptions.

No board vote

Bryant said the board discussed the Puerto Rico trip but did not vote on it.

During the conference in Puerto Rico, Bryant wrote, “There was new best practice and skill-building sessions on governance, board development and human resources issues. There was also a significant number of sessions addressing the new Head Start Program Performance Standards, which affect all staff, parents, and our program as a whole.”

Registration fees at the conferences range from around $400-500 per person. Despite the expense, attendance is optional.

One day, Billiot said, he was ready to attend a class when a staff member said the group was taking a cruise around San Diego Bay instead.

He and Bryant disagreed on whether the cruise was during or after training sessions. Bryant said SMILE did not pay for the cruise. Billiot said he was told SMILE was paying.

At least four people who attended the San Diego conference, including Billiot, received $100, listed on expense documents as a babysitting fee.

“That’s spending money,” Billiot said. “Our significant others watched our kids while we were gone.”

A review of credit card invoices for 2015 and 2016 shows someone, usually more than one SMILE staff member, travels just about every month. Some of that, apparently, is for training and education. The purpose of and need for some trips, including overnight stays in Baton Rouge, is less clear.

Besides Puerto Rico and San Diego, staff, council and board members attended the 2015 Community Action Partnership Annual Convention in San Francisco, California; a 2015 National Head Start Association meeting in Washington, D.C.; a 2016 CAP conference in Austin, Texas; and a 2016 NHSA conference in Nashville, Tennessee.

One or two employees, sometimes more, attended other conferences and training sessions including 2015 Neighborhood Works event in Las Vegas, Nevada, that cost around $4,000; and events in Marksville that cost at least $2,500 and in Baton Rouge that cost more than $4,000.

There’s also an $88 charge on one SMILE credit card from June 2016 at the Bahia Cabana Rooms in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, the reason for which is unclear.

Has anything changed?

Billiot said, since the Puerto RIco trip, he believes the board’s finance chairperson pulled SMILE credit cards from some people and there may have been disciplinary action.

Bryant, however, said the SMILE board and CEO did not make any changes regarding travel because the travel is justified for training.

Asked if the board or CEO will take action to ensure future travel is justified, Bryant wrote, “As the newly appointed chair, I have to be open and receptive to desires of the community we serve, our funding sources and the governing bodies on all issues.”

Arceneaux said, to her knowledge, nothing has been done.

“I honestly believe nothing will get done until the district attorney, attorney general and Louisiana state auditor investigate,” she said.

The Daily Advertiser emailed to SMILE’s new CEO, Chris Williams, and board members questions about travel costs. Williams, who started as CEO in January following a questionable hiring procedure, did not respond. Billiot and Bryant are the only current board members to reply.

Bryant, in emails sent a few weeks ago and again Friday that were sent to The Advertiser by a board member, reminded board members of their fiduciary responsibility to SMILE and advised them not to respond to The Daily Advertiser.

SMILE has been in the news in recent months after the board removed two fellow board members, who assert proper procedures weren’t followed in removing them.

Kendall Wiltz and Arceneaux allege they were removed when they began to question actions by some board members and SMILE staff, and did not vote to hire former Lafayette City-Parish Councilman Chris Williams as SMILE CEO. His hiring was done under questionable circumstances, including a tie vote.

Arceneaux filed a lawsuit Friday in 15th Judicial District court alleging she was illegally removed from the SMILE board and attempting to recapture her seat.

She provided The Advertiser with a letter from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office responding to her request for an investigation, as well as a letter she sent to District Attorney Keith Stutes, also requesting an investigation into the allegedly illegal removal of she and Wiltz from the board and a possible open meetings law violation.

The SMILE board meets at 6 p.m. Monday at the St. Martin Parish government building, 301 Port St., St. Martinville. The meeting is open to the public, which is allowed 2 minutes to address the board after completing a blue comment card.