LOUISIANA OPEN PLAY RESUMES AT 2:45PM

Play is scheduled to resume at 2:45 p.m. at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.

The tournament has been in a weather delay since 9:43 a.m., its second delay of the day. Play was delayed one hour from the scheduled 7:59 a.m. first group tee times. Play began at 8:59 a.m. and went for 44 minutes before the second weather delay began at 9:43 a.m.

Play will go off the Nos. 1 and 10 tee as scheduled. The first groups on each side had completed three holes prior to the delay. A total of six groups completed at least one hole before the stoppage. It is anticipated the lead group will begin play shortly after 4 p.m.