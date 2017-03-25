Perret, Theall headed to April 29th runoff election for judicial seat

LAFAYETE PARISH, La. (KLFY) Voters will return to the polls Saturday, April 29th to decide if Attorney Candyce Perret (R) or Former Judge Susan Theall (R) will win the 3rd circuit, Division B appelate court seat.

Perret led a field of three candidates in Saturday’s general election for the spot vacated by Judge Jimmy Genovese, who was elected to the Louisiana Supreme Court in November.

Perret, who is an attorney, small business owner and former city prosecutor received 41% of the vote. Theall, who is a former judge in the 15th Judicial District received 37%.

Because no candidate received 50% of the vote plus 1 extra vote, the runoff election is necessary.

The third candidate in the race, Vanessa Waguespack Anseman, (R) finished last in the race with 22% of the vote.

Earlier this month, Judge Alonzo Harris ruled that Anseman lacked the required legal experience to run for the state’s second-highest court.

A week later, Anseman took her case before an appeals court and won. She was back on the campaign trail hours later.