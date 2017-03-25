Unrestrained teen killed in crash

Rapides Parish, La. – A crash involving two vehicles killed a teenager from Deville, La and seriously injured another. Neither teenager was wearing a seat belt, according to police.

It happened around 2:00 p.m., Saturday on Hwy. 107 south of Hwy. 3128.

Police say the crash involved a Ford pickup, driven by 19 year old Jonathan T. Hooper of Pineville, La and a GMC pickup, driven by 19 year old Timothy S. Darnall also of Pineville.

The Ford was northbound on LA Hwy 107 when Hooper lost control and crossed the centerline into the southbound lane. After crossing the centerline, Hooper steered his vehicle back to the right. However, in an attempt to avoid the Ford, Darnall steered his vehicle to the left and these actions resulted in the vehicles colliding head on, on the northbound shoulder, police say.

Hooper was not wearing his seat belt and received minor injuries. He was transported to Rapides Regional Trauma Center for treatment.

Darnall was not wearing his seat belt and received moderate injuries. He was transported to Rapides Regional Trauma Center for treatment.

18 year old Taylor C. Basco and 22 year old Tyler S. Deville were passengers in Darnall’s vehicle. Deville received serious injuries and was transported to Rapides Regional Trauma Center. Basco was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Routine toxicology tests and charges are pending. The crash remains under investigation.