Iberia Parish firefighter steals, then crashes fire truck

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) A volunteer firefighter in Iberia Parish allegedly used his company issued keys to enter a Grand Marais fire station Sunday morning, steal an equipment truck and then crash the truck into a home on Weeks Island Road.

No injuries were reported.

Captain Wendell Raborn with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office says 31 year old Trevor James Olivier of Jeanerette, La. was arrested on the scene and charged with unauthorized used of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated and careless operation of a vehicle.

Raborn said the crash happened just after 5 a.m.

Olivier was not authorized to drive the vehicle, according to Raborn.

His bond is set at $30,000.