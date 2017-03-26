Man accused of trying to sell fake gold bars

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) A Florida man has been accused of fraud by deception, according to Opelousas authorities.

Police Chief Donald Thompson says on Friday Richard Carr approached a man on a car lot in Opelousas and asked him if he wanted to purchase a gold bar for $2,000 or two for $4,200.

Carr, police say, then showed the man a website that portrayed the bars to be worth $13,000.

After realizing that the bars were fake, police say, the victim contacted authorities.

At the conclusion of their investigation Carr was located and booked into the Opelousas City Jail for attempted felony theft by fraud ($4,200.00).

Thompson said investigators reviewed Carr’s criminal history and found that he has several theft charges similar to this incident across Louisiana and in other areas.

The Opelousas Police Department says anyone who may have purchased merchandise from Carr for an erroneous amount should contact your local police department or the police in the area where you made the purchase.