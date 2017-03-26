Unrestrained Bunkie man killed in crash

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KLFY)  A single vehicle crash, Saturday afternoon, claimed the life of a 52 year old man from Bunkie, La.

Police say Jeffrey Johnson was driving northbound on Hwy 1, just after 2 p.m. and lost control of the vehicle exiting the right side of the roadway.

After exiting the roadway, his vehicle collided with a tree, police say.

He died after arriving at the hospital.

An investigation has revealed he was not wearing a seatbelt and a routine toxicology test is pending.

The crash remains under investigation.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s