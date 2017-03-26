Unrestrained Bunkie man killed in crash

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KLFY) A single vehicle crash, Saturday afternoon, claimed the life of a 52 year old man from Bunkie, La.

Police say Jeffrey Johnson was driving northbound on Hwy 1, just after 2 p.m. and lost control of the vehicle exiting the right side of the roadway.

After exiting the roadway, his vehicle collided with a tree, police say.

He died after arriving at the hospital.

An investigation has revealed he was not wearing a seatbelt and a routine toxicology test is pending.

The crash remains under investigation.