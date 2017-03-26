WITTENBERG STILL LEADS AT RAIN-DELAYED CHITIMACHA LOUISIANA OPEN

BROUSSARD – Casey Wittenberg continued to take advantage of the par-five holes here Saturday, and Sebastian Vazquez took advantage of Le Triomphe Golf Club’s entire front nine.

With those advantages, they are the leader and the leader-in-waiting entering Sunday’s final day of the weather-marred $550,000 Chitimacha Louisiana Open.

Wittenberg, the 2012 Louisiana Open champion and the 36-hole leader by three shots, barely took his foot off the pedal Saturday in his effort to become only the second two-time winner in Open history. He birdied both the par-five fifth and seventh holes Saturday on his way to a three-under par score through 12 holes before darkness caused play to be suspended.

Vazquez started 90 minutes before Wittenberg and was eight shots behind beginning the day Saturday, but blazed his way to a seven-under-par 64. His three-round 12-under 201 score was good enough to give the Mexico City, Mexico, native the clubhouse lead at the Web.com Tour’s opening U.S. event.

A total of 28 players out of the 70 that made the Friday cut were still on the course when play was halted. That group will return at 7:45 a.m. Sunday to finish their third rounds, and then will join the 42 players that finished play Saturday in a regrouping.

The final round is scheduled to begin at 9:45 a.m. in threesomes off both the Nos. 1 and 10 tees, with the final group set to start at approximately noon.

Wittenberg figures to be in that final group, especially since he has a nine-foot putt for birdie on the 13th facing him to start Sunday play. He holds a four-stroke lead over Vazquez and three other players who are at 12-under – Xinjun Zhang of China, Keith Mitchell of Sea Island, Ga., and mid-point runner-up Aaron Wise of Lake Elsinore, Calif. – with between four and six holes remaining.

“I did okay, I hung in there,” said Wittenberg, who set the tournament scoring record at 24-under 260 in winning in 2012. “It wasn’t my best round as far as this week goes, and I still have a lot of golf in front of me and a lot of guys, so it’s keep my head down and keep chugging along.”

Saturday’s third round was delayed for an hour from its original 8 a.m. starting time, and after only 44 minutes the players were pulled off the course because of impending weather. The storms that came through shortly after caused a delay of five hours and two minutes – the longest such delay in the Open’s 26-year history – with only 18 players having taken the course.

Wittenberg didn’t start until more than an hour after the resumption of play, and said the rain made a big impact on the course and an impact on his preparations.

“It definitely played a lot different,” he said. “The greens are a lot slower and it was definitely hard to adjust. It gets you out of your rhythm waiting all day, you’re just not expecting that. I got up early because I was planning on playing, so it wasn’t like I got to sleep in. But I didn’t expect to play 72 perfect holes and I knew I’d hit a rough patch somewhere, so hopefully I can make it a little easier on myself tomorrow.”

His lone rough patch came on Saturday’s eighth hole where he had a three-putt bogey from 40 feet, his first bogey in 45 holes dating back to the Panama Claro Championship and his only bogey of the tournament so far. That came after he rolled in a putt almost that long on the seventh hole, which put him at nine-under through his first 11 par-five opportunities in the tournament.

“Seven was a hard pin and I’m not going for that green in two,” he said. “It was going to be hard for me to get my wedge back there, so to make that was a bonus. Then I got fooled a little on eight and hit a bad short putt, but I hit a few good shots after that. With a little bit drier course tomorrow it should help me a little bit.”

Vazquez was in the first group on the tee after the delay, but showed no hint of problems from the long wait. He raced out to birdies on the first three holes, and after a par at the par-four fourth he added three more birdies at the fifth, sixth and seventh holes on the way to a front-side 30.

He had his only bogey of the day at the par-three 11th, but added birdies at the 12th and 17th holes on his way to the day’s low round.

“I missed pretty short putts on 8 and 9, but other than that it was really good especially at the beginning,” said Vazquez, who had to Monday-qualify to get into the Open field. “I was putting very good in the beginning … the greens were pure. At the end with the rain, the grain got a little higher and were getting slower and it was tougher to make putts.”

Vazquez shot a nine-under 63 in Monday’s qualifier at Links on the Bayou in Alexandria, and said all the golf this week is catching up with him. But he knows the importance of Sunday’s final round, since he has only conditional status on the Web.com Tour.

“I’m feeling tired now,” he said. “Last year I Monday qualified here but missed the cut, so I had to do some adjustments in my way to play the course. Making the cut was big for me, because with the reshuffle I’ll be able to play the whole season.”

Wise, who was in sole possession of second place entering Saturday, was in the final group with Wittenberg and had two birdies and strung pars the rest of the way before that grouping stopped before completing the 13th hole. Kent Bulle, who was in third place after two rounds, slipped back a stroke with a bogey at the 11th hole and is in a logjam chasing the leaders. Seven players are at 11-under, including PGA Tour veteran Robert Allenby, and Bulle is one of eight players at 10-under.

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE (events at Le Triomphe unless otherwise indicated)

Sunday, March 26 Resumption of third round, 7:45 a.m.

Championship final round, 9:45 a.m.

Trophy and check presentations, 18th green following final round