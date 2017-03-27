3 wanted for questioning in accident that killed 3-year-old in Evangeline Parish

The following is a news release from the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office:

Early Thursday evening, March 23, 2017 Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies were notified of a vehicle incident involving injuries to a 3-year-old male juvenile at the address of 1108 Rollins Road.

Witnesses say a male subject exited a vehicle, after which, closed the door causing the vehicle to roll backward.

A 3-year-old child was caught between an opened passenger side door when he fell to the ground and the passenger side tire of the vehicle rolled over him.

The child was rushed to Mercy Regional Hospital from the scene with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

The investigation is still ongoing. No charges have been filed in connection with this incident.

Detectives are in search of Joshua Guillory, Sr. Joseph Farrell Guillory, and Joshua Guillory, Jr. for questioning in reference to the incident.

Anyone with information of there whereabouts is urged to contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division by phone at 337-363-2161.

All callers with information will and always remain anonymous.