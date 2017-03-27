Adopt A Duck 2017

Great Acadiana Running Of The Ducks

Duck Adoptions: February 6th – April 5th

 

Race Day:

Wednesday, April 5, 2017 Red Lerille’s Health & Racquet Club 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

 

Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana

Visit www.bgcacadiana.com to adopt ducks & for official rules and regulations.

 

Call For Adoptions

(337) 237-DUCK (3825)

 

Mission Statement

To enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

Core Beliefs

  • A Boys & Girls Club Provides
  • A safe Place to learn and grow…
  • Ongoing relationships with caring, adult professionals
  • Life-enhancing programs and character development experiences…
  • Hope and opportunity

 

