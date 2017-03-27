Adopt A Duck 2017

Great Acadiana Running Of The Ducks
Duck Adoptions: February 6th – April 5th
Race Day:
Wednesday, April 5, 2017 Red Lerille’s Health & Racquet Club 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana
Visit www.bgcacadiana.com to adopt ducks & for official rules and regulations.
Call For Adoptions
(337) 237-DUCK (3825)
Mission Statement
To enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.
Core Beliefs
- A Boys & Girls Club Provides
- A safe Place to learn and grow…
- Ongoing relationships with caring, adult professionals
- Life-enhancing programs and character development experiences…
- Hope and opportunity